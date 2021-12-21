The Swedish video game company known as Embracer Group has purchased Dark Horse Comics, the third-largest publisher of American comics behind Marvel and DC. The acquisition was announced earlier today, but don’t expect any major changes to come to the company anytime soon. Apparently, the Embracer Group has traditionally been pretty hands-off with the companies it acquires, so it should be business as usual for Dark Horse.



Advertisement

In addition to Dark Horse Comics, Embracer has likewise embraced Dark Horse Entertainment, which develops its various comics properties into TV series and movies over in Hollywood, as well as the comic store retail chain Thing From Another World. According to the press release, the purchase has everything to do with Dark Horse’s library of content. From the press release:

“Dark Horse’s growing library includes over 300 compelling intellectual properties. With a structure and proven ability to produce IP, partner with top creative talent, and create brands and global hits, Dark Horse is in a strong position in a market where entertainment content is in high demand. This proof-point can be seen in Dark Horse’s strong pipeline of over 40 projects at Netflix, Amazon, Syfy, Sony, MGM, Universal, and Warner Media.

“Additionally, there is untapped potential in creating games based on Dark Horse IP and substantial opportunity for synergies within the Embracer group, both within the Dark Horse Comics and Dark Horse Entertainment.”

How much Embracer paid for the publisher is unknown. I t did buy all of Dark Horse founder Mike Richardson’s shares, but he’ll continue on as the company’s CEO. Really, it seems like nothing’s going to really change other than some Dark Horse properties might get turned into video games, and if this affords me the opportunity to smash zombies as The Goon, I am all for it.



[Via The Beat]

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

