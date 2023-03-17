DC Comics' Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful

Comics

DC Comics' Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful

Want to know how you can draw sexy superheroes without also making them look trashy? Here's the answer.

By
Rob Bricken
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Natasha Irons, Supergirl, Conner Kent, and Power Girl lie on deck chair on the beach and tan.
Image: DC Comics

Back in the ‘90s, Marvel released several Swimsuit Specials, mimicking the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, but for its audience of horny nerds. The results were... well, tragic might be overselling it, but Marvel heroes (including some male ones) were stuffed in the skimpiest costumes imaginable, often contorted into overtly sexual (and frequently impossible) poses. Thirty years later, DC Comics has decided to follow (swim)suit, but the results are much, much better.

These eight variant covers, all due in June, feature DC’s heroes in swimsuits people would actually wear, in natural poses, and they’re all sexier for it. Because these characters are good-looking! Put them in swimsuits, of course they’ll be sexy! I mean, look at the above cover of Action Comics #1056 by Otto Schmidt! And then, look at the rest!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Action Comics #1056

Action Comics #1056

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

In this second swimsuit variant for Action Comics #1056, also by Otto Schmidt, Natasha Irons (far left) and Power Girl (far right) soak up the sun while Supergirl gives Connor Kent a playful burst of her freeze-breath.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #16

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #16

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

Batman and Superman embrace that beach lifestyle in this cover by the talented Babs Tarr. Please note that Bruce’s chest hair just so happens to resemble a certain symbol...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Catwoman #66

Catwoman #66

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

This is a perfect example of what I’m talking about. It would have been very easy to put Selina Kyle in a tiny bikini and/or a suggestive pose. Instead, Terry and Rachel Dodson give her a fashionable suit and allow her sexiness to come through naturally.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Detective Comics #1073

Detective Comics #1073

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

Pete Woods goes hard on the guns and easy on the buns in this fun cover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Poison Ivy #13

Poison Ivy #13

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

Sweeney Boo did this cover of Pam in a cute swimsuit where she’s also naturally showing a bit of cheesecake. She’s not contorted, the pose is natural, it doesn’t feel like we’re ogling her, and it’s still hot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Titans #2

Titans #2

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

In this unfinished Titans cover by Joe Quinones, I am reasonably sure that Starfire’s swimsuit covers more of her skin than her “superhero outfit” did when she debuted in the New 52.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Wonder Woman #800

Wonder Woman #800

Image for article titled DC Comics&#39; Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful
Image: DC Comics

And Michael Allred rounds out the classiness with a group of Amazonians, arguably the world’s first beach babes.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

9 / 9