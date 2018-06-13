Photo: Nora Ballard/Matt Laumb (GMG/FMG)

Gizmodo’s investigative podcast The Gateway explores the career and influence of Teal Swan, a controversial internet spiritual guru. She’s built a global online following through her social media presence and her self-help YouTube videos aimed at people who are struggling with depression.

Some people become so enraptured with Swan’s videos and messages, they move to her Philia Center in Atenas, Costa Rica. The private estate is a healing center, but it also doubles as a spiritual startup—a sort of digital media company that creates more content to spread Swan’s teachings.

In the third episode of The Gateway, released today, Gizmodo spends a week at the Philia Center, observing one of the healing retreats, and getting to know some of Swan’s followers who leave their lives behind to help Swan build her empire.

