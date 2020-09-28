Dell's Refreshed XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 Are Getting New Intel CPUs and Thunderbolt 4

Filed to: The XPS 13 gets a refresh

Photo : Dell

The XPS 13 is already our favorite ultraportable laptop on the market, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t use even better performance, so this fall Dell is updating the XPS 13 and the XPS 13 2-in-1 with new CPUs, speedier RAM, and faster data transfer.

For the standard XPS 13's refresh, Dell is keeping things simple by retaining the same body and design used on the current model while overhauling its components to feature a range of 11th-gen Intel CPUs, faster 4267MHz LPDDR4 RAM, and a new Thunderbolt 4 port for even better connectivity.

These updates will also be available on the XPS 13 Developer Edition, which comes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed. And for anyone who wants to switch to Linux even though they initially ordered an XPS 13 pre-loaded with Windows 10, Dell is giving user the option to switch to Ubuntu for free via a software download.

As for the XPS 13 2-in-1, changes are a bit more substantial, because in addition to getting the same refreshed specs the standard XPS 13 is getting, Dell has also added a new Windows Hello- compatible IR cam and an updated chassis that’s available in a “frost” color scheme.

Admittedly, these aren’t the most groundbreaking changes, but considering the standard XPS 13 got a full redesign earlier this spring, it’s nice to see Dell support its flagship ultraportable with updated specs and ports.

Both systems are expected to go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 30, with the standard XPS 13 starting at $1,000, and the XPS 13 2-in-1 starting a bit higher at $1,250.