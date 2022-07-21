Denver International Airport’s Response

Chatty Gargoyle at Denver International Airport

The Denver International Airport realized that the best course of action was to lean in to the conspiracy theories, and as such has released the “DEN Files,” a blog on their website that leans into the lunacy of the DIA conspiracy theories. The airport also had a marketing campaign featuring a gargoyle in one of the terminals that would speak directly to passersby that dare interact with it. It’s a win/win for Denver International Airport: The airport revealed that their conspiracy marketing has made then $1.5 million according to the B1M who cite the airport’s PR team, while also throwing the public off the scent of any subterranean bunkers and apocalypse plans that may actually exist within the airport.