DeWalt has recalled its 18-inch corded chainsaws because they can continue running even after being switched off, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



Advertisement

The recalled model is DWCS600, Type 1, which measures 18-inch and is 15-amp. The chainsaws, which were made in Mexico, were sold at stores in the U.S. between June 2021 and November 2021 and retailed for between $130 and $150.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and contact DeWalt to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product directly to DeWalt in order to receive a free replacement chain saw,” the CPSC said in a press release.

While recalled model DWCS600 is the one to look for, consumers should also check for the date codes ranging from 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. If your chainsaw doesn’t have a date code or you can’t find it, you’re encouraged to assume your chainsaw has been recalled and should contact the company about getting it replaced.

Consumers who own the chainsaw are encouraged to call DeWalt’s toll free number at 1-855-474-5875 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, or to email the company at: recall@sbdinc.com.

This isn’t DeWalt’s only recall in recent months, unfortunately. DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones were recalled last month after nearly 300,000 were sold at stores and online in the U.S. because they ran the risk of bursting into flames. DeWalt received at least 61 reports of the earphones overheating, but thankfully there have been no reports from consumers about the DeWalt chainsaw injuring anyone.

DeWalt’s recalled chainsaws aren’t the first that have been withdrawn over concerns that they can remain on. Back in 2020, Kobalt recalled thousands of electric chainsaws over the same issue. Being able to turn your chainsaw off if a necessity, obviously, when you’re operating potentially dangerous equipment.