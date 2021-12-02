DeWalt’s Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones have been recalled because users report some units have burst into flames, according to a new press release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Over 300,000 have been sold in the U.S. since December 2019.

Advertisement

The Bluetooth earphones, made in China and imported by a company called E-filliate in California, retail for $60 and were sold at Home Depot, Lowes, and other retailers, including cyberguys.com, according to the CPSC.

E-filliate has received at least 61 consumer reports of the DeWalt wireless earphones overheating during either charging or use. There have also been at least five reports of the earphones catching fire and four reports of “minor” injuries, though it’s not clear what kind of injuries specifically have been reported.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement,” the CPSC says.



The website to apply for a replacement can be found here.



The specific manufacturing codes that have been recalled are below:



D4 1910



D4 1912



D4 2003



D4 2004



D4 2006



D4 2009



D4 2011



D4 2012



D4 2101



D4 2103



D4 2104



If your model doesn’t have a manufacturing code the CPSC advises that your earphones are included in this recall.

Curiously, the CPSC only names E-filliate as the company behind the recall and the recall isn’t noted on DeWalt’s website for some unknown reason . Presumably, DeWalt licensed its name to get these earphones made but had nothing to do with the production. DeWalt did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday.



G/O Media may get a commission save up to 40% Hey Bud Skincare Extended Cyber Monday Sale Relax, it's hemp-infused skincare

You can still take up to 40% off beauty bundles and accessories for a limited time. Buy at Hey Bud Skincare

If you need to ask questions about the recall the CPSC encourages consumers to call E-filliate toll-free at 888-979-4439 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email the company about this specific recall at DW2091@efilliate.com.

