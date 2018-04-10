Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

America’s soft and sweaty boy, Mark Zuckerberg, is steeling himself to be imminently grilled before Congress. And in preparation, it appears the thoughtful legislators of this hallowed body have provisioned seating befitting the station of Silicon Valley’s milkiest son.

Per Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages, a padded insert currently occupies the chair which will soon host the ass of Facebook’s CEO. Is this in preparation for an unusually long session? Or was this a request by the potentially height-conscious Zuckerberg team? Does Mark usually sit in what amounts to an adult high-chair in the hours he’s out of the public eye? We’ve reached out to Facebook for more information and will update this post if we receive a reply.

Whatever the thinking, we hope our special guy feels comfortable and tall enough to answer a few pressing questions we’ve been having. Good luck out there, tiger.

