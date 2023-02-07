15 of the Best Countries to Get a Digital Nomad Visa

Spain is introducing its own digital nomad visa, adding it to the list of nearly 50 countries that have implemented it in recent years. The country’s parliament approved the visa in November last year and will allow non-EU citizens to remain in Spain for up to five years.

The visas are provided as a way for people working remotely to travel and live in the country, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

Like many other countries that have introduced the digital nomad visa, Spain has put several requirements in place. The visa requires all applicants to work at a company that has been open for more than a year, pass a background check, and have an income exceeding at least 200% of Spain’s current minimum wage. The minimum wage amounts to roughly €1,260 ($1,361) per month or €28,196 ($30,240) per year.

The International Citizens Group (ICG) recommends 15 countries that travelers should consider if looking to nab a digital nomad visa. These recommendations were based on the overall safety, culture, weather, daily activities, and the best locations for working and/or studying, an ICG spokesperson Joe Cronin said in an email to Gizmodo. However, he added that the three most important factors when choosing the top countries were the level of internet connectivity, the cost of living, and the country’s passport and visa restrictions.

