15 of the Best Countries to Get a Digital Nomad Visa

15 of the Best Countries to Get a Digital Nomad Visa

The places on this list include some of the most desirable locations when planning on living the expat life via various digital nomad visa programs.

By
Nikki Main
Spain
Spain is introducing its own digital nomad visa, adding it to the list of nearly 50 countries that have implemented it in recent years. The country’s parliament approved the visa in November last year and will allow non-EU citizens to remain in Spain for up to five years.

The visas are provided as a way for people working remotely to travel and live in the country, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

Like many other countries that have introduced the digital nomad visa, Spain has put several requirements in place. The visa requires all applicants to work at a company that has been open for more than a year, pass a background check, and have an income exceeding at least 200% of Spain’s current minimum wage. The minimum wage amounts to roughly €1,260 ($1,361) per month or €28,196 ($30,240) per year.

The International Citizens Group (ICG) recommends 15 countries that travelers should consider if looking to nab a digital nomad visa. These recommendations were based on the overall safety, culture, weather, daily activities, and the best locations for working and/or studying, an ICG spokesperson Joe Cronin said in an email to Gizmodo. However, he added that the three most important factors when choosing the top countries were the level of internet connectivity, the cost of living, and the country’s passport and visa restrictions.

So, if you have the travel bug, scroll through to see the Top 15 recommended countries to immerse yourself in.

1. Estonia


Estonia

Estonia
The digital nomad visa was introduced here in July 2020, allowing expats to live and work in Estonia for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • Working remotely from outside the country.
  • Having an active employment contract with a company that is registered abroad, or working as a freelancer for clients outside Estonia.
  • Income must be a minimum of €4,500 ($4,826) in the six months leading up to applying for the visa.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit the Republic of Estonia E-Residency website which shows the guidelines and directs visitors to the digital nomad visa application. You should then visit the Estonia embassy or consulate to finalize the application. According to the site, the approval process takes up to 30 days.

2. Hungary

Hungary

Hungary
Hungary’s digital nomad visa, called the White Card, was introduced last year and allows applicants to live and work in the country for up to two years.

Requirements include:

  • Working for an employer outside Malta.
  • Must work remotely using “telecommunication technology.”
  • The company you work for must be registered outside of Hungary.
  • Income must be a minimum of €2,000 ($2,145) per month.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit the Hungary residency website which provides a direct link to apply for the digital nomad visa application. You should then visit the Hungarian embassy or consulate to finalize the application.

3. Malta

Malta

Malta
Malta introduced the digital nomad visa in June 2021 and allows applicants and their families to live in the country for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • Must be a third-country national.
  • Work for a company registered in another country or offer freelance services to clients in another country.
  • Income must be a minimum of €2,700 ($2,896) per month.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit the Residency Malta website which provides the necessary guidelines and an online application. The entire process can be done via email by submitting documentation alongside the application to nomad.residencymalta@gov.mt.

4. Iceland

Iceland

Iceland
The digital nomad visa was introduced in Iceland in October 2021 and allows expats to reside in the country for 180 days.

Requirements include:

  • Work for a company in another country
  • Income must be a minimum of €6,992 ($7,500) per month.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit Iceland’s immigration website which directs you to mail the application after paying the fee by bank transfer. A receipt showing proof of payment should also be attached to the application.

Applicants can mail the forms to:

Norwegian Immigration Office
Dalvegi 18
201 Kópavogur

5. Portugal

Portugal

Portugal
Portugal introduced the digital nomad visa in October 2022 which allows applicants to live and work in the country for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • Must not be an EU citizen
  • Show proof of working for a company outside the EU
  • Minimum income of €2,545 ($2,730) per month.
  • Show proof that you earned that much for the past four months prior to applying.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit the Portugal immigration website. Applicants should contact the Portuguese embassy or consulate to finalize the application.

6. Germany

Germany

Germany
Although Germany does not have a specific digital nomad visa, it does have a freelance visa that allows the person to live and work in the country for three months. The timeframe can be extended for up to three years but is done on a case-by-case basis.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

Because Germany doesn’t have a formal digital nomad visa, the process is a little different. Those wishing to visit and work in the country should visit the Make it in Germany website which includes the application form. Then make an appointment at the German embassy or consulate - bring your application because you will be expected to submit it in person.

7. Thailand

Thailand

Thailand
The digital nomad visa, or LTR Visa, opened to expats in September 2022 and allows applicants to stay legally for up to 10 years.

Requirements include:

  • Must earn a minimum of €74,581 ($80,000) for a foreign company.
  • Must be covered by health insurance consisting of $50,000.
  • Their company must be located outside of Thailand and must be well-established.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step in the process is to visit the Thai E-Visa website where you will be notified that as of September 26, 2021, applicants no longer have to submit supplemental documents or a passport in person. The website allows applicants to submit their application online, and when approved, they will receive a confirmation email. The applicant should then present a copy of that email to the airline and to Thai Immigration officials when arriving in Thailand.

8. Dubai

Dubai

Dubai
Dubai introduced the digital nomad visa in March 2021 which allows applicants to live and work in the country for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • A passport that has a minimum of six months validity.
  • Must have health insurance and UAE coverage validity.
  • Proof of employer outside the UAE.
  • Must earn a minimum of $3,500 per month.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The first step to submitting an application is to visit the official Dubai website where you should select the Apply Now link and select the Golden Visa option.

9. Mauritius

Mauritius

Mauritius
Located just north of Madagascar, Mauritius introduced the digital nomad visa in October 2020 which allows applicants to remain in the country for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • Must not work for a company in Mauritius.
  • The employer must be located outside the country.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

Before applying for the digital nomad visa, Mauritius requires the applicant to have booked their flight. Proof of booking will be required alongside the application which you can fill out on the Mauritius Premium Visa website.

10. Seychelles

Seychelles

Seychelles
Located off the east coast of Africa, this digital nomad visa was introduced in April 2021 and allows applicants to stay for up to one year.

Requirements include:

  • Providing proof of lodging through a registered provider for Workation.
  • Proof of booked flight.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

Before applying for the digital nomad visa, Seychelles requires the applicant to proof of flight booking and proof of accommodation. Travelers will first need to provide the necessary documentation and then can complete the application on the Seychelles Electronic Border System website.

11. Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde introduced the digital nomad visa program, also known as the Remote Working visa, and was introduced in December 2020. The visa allows applicants to live in the country for either six months or 12 months.

Requirements include:

  • Proof of a lodging booking.
  • Must work remotely for a company outside Cabo Verde.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

Those who want to apply for a visa in Cabo Verde can fill out the application on the Cabo Verde official website. Travelers will need to provide the necessary documentation alongside the application which easily lists what you’ll need to apply.

12. Barbados

Barbados

Barbados
The Barbados Welcome Stamp Visa, or digital nomad visa, was introduced in July 2020 and allows applicants to live and work in the country for up to one year.

Requirement includes:

  • Must make a minimum of $50,000 over 12 months.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The Barbados visa is fairly straightforward. Those wishing to apply can do so on the Visit Barbados website where a link will direct you to the application which can be completed in a few simple steps.

13. Panama

Panama

Panama
Panama introduced the digital nomad visa in May 2021 and allows expats to stay for up to nine months at which time they can apply to extend it for another nine months.

Requirements include:

  • Must make a minimum of $3,000 per month.
  • Must work remotely for a company located outside of Panama.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

To fill out a digital nomad visa, applicants should contact Panama’s National Immigration Service whose contact information is on its website. The site offers options to reach out via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

14. Mexico

Mexico

Mexico
Mexico introduced the digital nomad visa in September 2022 which allows the applicant to live and work in the country for up to four years.

Requirements include:

  • Proof of medical insurance.
  • Proof of income.
  • Must pass a criminal background check.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

Mexico will only accept visa applications through email which can be sent to lnarvaez@sre.gob.mx. All information about the application process can be found on the Relaciones Exteriores website.

15. Brazil

Brazil

Brazil
Brazil introduced its digital nomad visa in January 2022 which allows the applicant to live and work in the country for one year. They can then apply to extend the visa for an additional year.

Requirements include:

  • Must work for a company based outside of Brazil.
  • Minimum monthly income of $1,500 or show proof of a bank balance consisting of $18,000.

How can you apply for the digital nomad visa?

The visa application can be filled out on the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and you will receive an emailed receipt for your application confirming that the fee to apply was paid. You will then need to make an appointment at the Brazilian embassy or consulate after submitting your application and make sure to bring the receipt with you.

