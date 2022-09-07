If you’re a Disney fan who collects pop culture art, you’ve pretty much got it made. Every movie, every character, basically any weird thing you love under the Disney umbrella usually has accompanying art for it that you can own.

The one area where that’s a little less prevalent, however, is artwork related directly to theme park rides. The company is usually rather protective over its rides and though pieces are made for sale in the parks and at related Disney events, it’s much rarer to find a good one than, say, a poster for a popular animated movie .

Well, the balance is beginning to shift a bit at this weekend’s D23 Expo. Cyclops Print Works has some very, very cool pieces based on t he Haunted Mansion rides in both Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, and io9 is excited to exclusively debut a few of them. You see a tease above, but click through the slideshow to see them all. We’ve got exclusive Haunted Mansion pieces by J.C Richard, as well as a beautiful Zootopia piece by Joy Ang and new pieces by favorites Eric Tan (tackling Luca) and Shag (also tackling Haunted Mansion.)

All of these will first be available at the Cyclops booth at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA this weekend. There you can also meet Shag at 2 p.m. PST Friday, Tan from 2:30-3:30 p.m. PST Saturday, and Richard at noon-1 p.m. daily.