A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100

Movies

Mickey Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and other classic Disney icons all join the fashion parade.

Sabina Graves
Disney100 Merch
Image: shopDisney, Pandora, Funko, Loungefly, Disney

Of course Disney’s centennial involves special releases celebrating its animation legacy. With the Disney100 collections, all manner of fans will find something to suit their fancy, including merch featuring Walt’s original cartoon Oswald the Lucky Rabbit alongside Mickey and friends. There will also be collectible physical media releases of the studio’s old and new classics, like a special steelbook release of Encanto.

Disney100 steelbooks and special editions

Disney100 Steelbooks
Image: Disney

Disney has begun to roll out Blu-ray and 4K re-releases for Disney100. Here’s a list of the titles you’ll be able to find at retailers like Best Buy (with a selection of steelbooks) and Walmart (with pin exclusives).

Now available:

Encanto steelbook, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1

February 27:

The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, Zootopia, Tangled, Frozen II, Sleeping Beauty, Lady and The Tramp, Wreck-It Ralph, Robin Hood, and 101 Dalmatians

May 2:

Star Wars: A New Hope steelbook, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back steelbook, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi steelbook

June 6:

Coco steelbook, Toy Story steelbook, and Cars steelbook

June 13:

Finding Nemo, Coco, Brave, Cars, Up, The Incredibles, and Monsters, Inc.

June 27:

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2

August 1:

Cinderella 4K UHD steelbook, Beauty and The Beast steelbook, and Frozen steelbook

September 5:

Iron Man steelbook

October 3:

The Little Mermaid steelbook, The Lion King steelbook, Moana steelbook, and Aladdin steelbook.

October 17:

The Lion King, Aladdin, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Fox and the Hound, Cinderella, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, and Alice in Wonderland

The Original

Walt Disney Animation studios sweater
Image: shopDisney

This pullover is available at shopDisney.

M-I-C-K-E-Y

mickey mouse club cardigan
Photo: Her Universe

Find this Mickey Mouse club cardigan at Her Universe and Hot Topic.

Mickey and friends cartoons

mickey and friends cartoon shirt
Image: Our Universe

Find this Our Universe vintage-style button up at Hot Topic and Our Universe.

Mickey Mouse classic

mickey mouse cartoon spirit jersey
Image: shopDisney

This classic cartoon spirit jersey is available at shopDisney.

Disneyland retro hoodie

Disneyland hoodie
Image: shopDisney

Find it here.

Don’t count Oswald out

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Don’t call it a comeback, here’s Oswald.

Classic children’s gear

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Fit for a fairytale day with the kids. Find this puff sleeve shirt here.

For Disney-sized ideas

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find this journal set here.

For rabbit-eared thoughts

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find this Oswald desk lamp at shopDisney.

A nostalgic television print

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

We love a retro art piece. Find it here.

The lucky rabbit stays on the blanket

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Really loving the inclusion of Oswald in so much of the merch. Here’s this blanket from shopDisney.

Minnie goes platinum

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Check out this Loungefly Disney100 limited edition release here.

When Disney adults make a baby

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find this baby’s first trip to Disney outfit here.

Art deco Dooney

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Dooney and Bourke have released a high-fashion accessory line on shopDisney.

Oswald gets his ears

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find these ears at Disney Parks or online.

Minnie platinum glam ears

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find these in the parks!

Mickey comes through with the drip

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

These give us Game of Thrones crown of gold vibes, but if you’re into it, find them at Disney Parks.

Oswald has a chest burster moment

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find this hoodie here.

The ears go all over

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Find this rabbit-eared shirt at shopDisney.

Spirit jersey sparkle

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

The theme park spirit jerseys shine to get into the spirit of the celebration. Find your Disneyland or Walt Disney Worldfit at shopDisney or in the parks.

Pets get in on the platinum fun

Image for article titled A World of Wonderful Collections Celebrate Disney100
Photo: shopDisney

Dress your pets to impress with their own spirit jerseys repping Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Mickey then and now

mickey hot topic exclusive funko
Image: Funko

Find this Hot Topic exclusive in stores or online.

Oswald gets his moment to shine

pandora oswald charm
Image: Pandora

Buy at Pandora in parks, Disney Springs, Downtown Disney, or online.

