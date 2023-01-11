35 Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar Releases Debuting at Epcot's International Festival of the Arts

Movies

35 Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar Releases Debuting at Epcot's International Festival of the Arts

Artists have begun to reveal fest exclusives you can find at the Walt Disney World event before they roll out at Disney Parks.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Festival of the Arts pieces depicting Disney characters
Image: Morgan Ditta, Ryan Riller, Dylan Bonner, Fenway Fan, Rob Kaz, Ashley Taylor, Christian Waggoner, Eric Tan

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts begins this week at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s the Disney fandom destination for art pieces, collectibles, and prints inspired by all the franchises under the Mouse House umbrella. Aside from creative food booths and Broadway caliber entertainment, the festival’s highlight is a huge art walk throughout the park with new art for sale, live demonstrations, and artist signings (click here for the schedule).

The festival runs from January 13 through February 20. Here are 35 releases from every Disney canon: Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and Princess and Villains, featuring recent releases like Encanto, WandaVision, and Turning Red. This is where to go before a selection of the pieces go to other art galleries at the Disney Parks resorts—and one of the best fests to plan a trip around, as it’s the off season. Keep reading to see some of best Disney print selections at the start of the year!

Advertisement

2 / 37

Encanto “The Musical Madrigals”

Encanto “The Musical Madrigals”

A wondrous Encanto piece by Dylan Bonner for your casita.

Advertisement

3 / 37

Star Wars Era Faces

Star Wars Era Faces

By Christian Waggoner who will also be live painting at the fest.

Advertisement

4 / 37

Cinderella “Here Comes Midnight”

Cinderella “Here Comes Midnight”

By Ryan Riller.

Advertisement

5 / 37

Spider-Man “Web Slinger”

Spider-Man “Web Slinger”

By Rob Kaz.

Advertisement

6 / 37

Theme Park Poster Art: Epcot

Theme Park Poster Art: Epcot

By Eric Tan.

Advertisement

7 / 37

WandaVision “My Pretty Pretty Hat”

WandaVision “My Pretty Pretty Hat”

By Fenway Fan.

Advertisement

8 / 37

Kingdom Hearts “Working Together”

Kingdom Hearts “Working Together”

By Morgan Ditta.

Advertisement

9 / 37

Turning Red “Fans Assemble”

Turning Red “Fans Assemble”

By Eunjung June Kim.

Advertisement

10 / 37

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Namor”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Namor”

By Jenna McMullins.

Advertisement

11 / 37

Animal Kingdom “Expedition Everest” Tribute

Animal Kingdom “Expedition Everest” Tribute

By Dave Perillo.

Advertisement

12 / 37

The Princess and the Frog “Happily Ever After in the Bayou”

The Princess and the Frog “Happily Ever After in the Bayou”

By Ann Shen.

Advertisement

13 / 37

Ms. Marvel “Good is a Thing You Do”

Ms. Marvel “Good is a Thing You Do”

By Nidhi Chanani.

Advertisement

14 / 37

Book of Boba Fett “Luke and Grogu”

Book of Boba Fett “Luke and Grogu”

By Bill Robinson.

Advertisement

15 / 37

Haunted Mansion “Call in the Spirits”

Haunted Mansion “Call in the Spirits”

By Will Gay.

Advertisement

16 / 37

Sleeping Beauty “Once Upon A Dream”

Sleeping Beauty “Once Upon A Dream”

By Stacey Aoyama.

Advertisement

17 / 37

Disney Villains “Twinkle”

Disney Villains “Twinkle”

By Denyse Kiette.

Advertisement

18 / 37

Hercules “True Hero”

Hercules “True Hero”

By Steven Thompson.

Advertisement

19 / 37

Robin Hood “Marian My Darling”

Robin Hood “Marian My Darling”

By Tim Rogerson.

Advertisement

20 / 37

The Muppets “Bunsen and Beaker”

The Muppets “Bunsen and Beaker”

By David Buckley.

Advertisement

21 / 37

Encanto “Las Hermanas Madrigal”

Encanto “Las Hermanas Madrigal”

by Yesenia Moises.

Advertisement

22 / 37

Disney Villains  “Evil Intent”

Disney Villains  “Evil Intent”

By Noah J. Elias.

Advertisement

23 / 37

Disney Cats

Disney Cats

By Joey Chou.

Advertisement

24 / 37

WandaVision “We’ll Say Hello Again”

WandaVision “We’ll Say Hello Again”

By Jason Ratner.

Advertisement

25 / 37

Moana “Find Your Way”

Moana “Find Your Way”

By Ashley Taylor.

Advertisement

26 / 37

Mickey and Friends Figure Release

Mickey and Friends Figure Release

By Joe Ledbetter.

Advertisement

27 / 37

Alice in Wonderland “Wonderland”

Alice in Wonderland “Wonderland”

By Miss Mindy.

Advertisement

28 / 37

Coco “Mama Coco”

Coco “Mama Coco”

By Darren Wilson.

Advertisement

29 / 37

Snow White “Fairest Dreams”

Snow White “Fairest Dreams”

By John Coulter.

Advertisement

30 / 37

Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”

Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”

By Larissa Marantz.

Advertisement

31 / 37

A Goofy Movie “Lester’s Possum Park”

A Goofy Movie “Lester’s Possum Park”

By Caley Hicks.

Advertisement

32 / 37

The Little Mermaid “Ursula”

The Little Mermaid “Ursula”

By Shar TuiʻAsoa.

Advertisement

33 / 37

Spider-Man “Great Responsibility”

Spider-Man “Great Responsibility”

By Jeff Granito.

Advertisement

34 / 37

Disney Princesses “Before & Happily Ever After”

Disney Princesses “Before & Happily Ever After”

By Jerrod Maruyama.

Advertisement

35 / 37

The Mandalorian Grogu and Din Djarin

The Mandalorian Grogu and Din Djarin

By Adam Schickling.

Advertisement

36 / 37

The Lion King “Oh I juuust caaaan’t waaaaaaait…”

The Lion King “Oh I juuust caaaan’t waaaaaaait…”

By Steph Laberis.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.





Advertisement

37 / 37