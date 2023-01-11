The Epcot International Festival of the A rts begins this week at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s the Disney fandom destination for art pieces, collectibles, and prints inspired by all the franchises under the M ouse H ouse umbrella. Aside from creative food booths and B roadway caliber entertainment, the festival’s highlight is a huge art walk throughout the park with new art for sale, live demonstrations, and artist signings (click here for the schedule).



The festival runs from January 13 through February 20. Here are 35 releases from every Disney canon: Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and Princess and Villains, featuring recent releases like Encanto, WandaVision, and Turning Red. This is where to go before a selection of the pieces go to other art galleries at the Disney Parks resorts— a nd one of the best fests to plan a trip around, as it’ s the off season. Keep reading to see some of best Disney print selections at the start of the year!