I’ll admit I didn’t see Edgin as a blue/red foretell machine, but it’s kind of a cool combo. Blue for magic (which Edgin does little to none of in the film), and red to represent art. Blue is also a sneaky color in MTG, so maybe this does fit. Regardless, adding foretell to every card in your hand is not a bad power. A “non-Izzit” take on a red/blue creature.



There will also be a “secret card” according to the D&D Direct press conference where the cards were announced. There are a quite a few options for what this could be, but my bet’s on Sofina, the Red Sorcerer, getting her own card.

Preorders for Sec ret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available today at this link.



