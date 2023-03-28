Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop

Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to hit theaters this weekend, and soon the characters will be available in MTG as well.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Paramount Pictures

Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop for fans of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. The cast of Honor Among Thieves is going to appear on their own Magic cards, each one with a nod to characterization in the film. The Secret Lair pack will include the six main characters: Edgin, Holga, Forge, Doric, Simon, and Xenk. All of them are legendary, which means they will be available for use in Commander decks.

Preorders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available later today. Scroll through to check them out!

Doric, Nature’s Warden

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Of course the Druid is going to be mono-green. Her entry ability helps boost your mana, which you’ll need if you want to attack with her, transforming her into...

Doric, Owlbear Avenger

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Doric’s furry/feathery alter ego means that she’s a great fit for aggro green decks that build up big ass monsters.

Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

The “Charlatan” in Forge’s card name is a nod to one of D&D’s Rogue sub-classes. With a nod to his thirst for gold, Forge has a lot of ways to protect himself in play.

Holga, Relentless Rager

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

A natural fit for any red aggro deck, Holga gets to boost up other monsters and attack fast.

Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Obviously putting the magic user in blue was natural, and bringing back the D20 mechanic is great. The nod to Simon’s unpredictable wild magic is a neat little wink to the film.

Xenk, Paladin Unbroken

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Bringing back the exalted mechanic, Xenk, Paladin Unbroken is a bit more subtle in its references to the film. It’s not quite legible in the card, but in the film, Xenk’s blade goes from a sword to a dagger, and has his paladin oath inscribed on it in celestial. It reads, “neither virtue nor blade shale break,” hence Paladin Unbroken.

Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist

Image for article titled Honor Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop
Image: Wizards of the Coast

I’ll admit I didn’t see Edgin as a blue/red foretell machine, but it’s kind of a cool combo. Blue for magic (which Edgin does little to none of in the film), and red to represent art. Blue is also a sneaky color in MTG, so maybe this does fit. Regardless, adding foretell to every card in your hand is not a bad power. A “non-Izzit” take on a red/blue creature.

There will also be a “secret card” according to the D&D Direct press conference where the cards were announced. There are a quite a few options for what this could be, but my bet’s on Sofina, the Red Sorcerer, getting her own card.

Preorders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available today at this link.

