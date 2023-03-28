Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop for fans of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. The cast of Honor Among Thieves is going to appear on their own Magic cards, each one with a nod to characterization in the film. The Secret Lair pack will include the six main characters: Edgin, Holga, Forge, Doric, Simon, and Xenk. All of them are legendary, which means they will be available for use in Commander decks.
Preorders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available later today. Scroll through to check them out!