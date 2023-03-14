Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards

Games

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond The Lord of the Rings–Tales of Middle-earth is set to release June 23.

By
James Whitbrook
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Image: Magali Villeneuve/Wizards of the Coast

Middle-earth is about to join the multiversal planes of Magic: The Gathering. While the next set in Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond crossover sub-theme is still a few months away, we’re already getting a look at some of the icons of Tolkien’s fantasy world coming to the set.

Revealed by IGN this week, Wizards of the Coast has given us our first look at some of the cards coming in Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings–Tales of Middle-earth. The set, a full release akin to Wizard’s prior in-house collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons rather than collaborations like the recent Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, will feature new renditions of Frodo, the Fellowship, Sauron, Gollum, and the myriad other heroes and villains of Middle-earth rather than being based on any specific prior adaptation (sorry, movie fans, no Viggo Mortensen to be found here).

Click through to see all of the cards revealed so far—including Gandalf, the One Ring itself, and a very clever take on Magic’s land cards, as well as more Gandalf art from unseen cards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Gandalf the Grey

Gandalf the Grey

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Gandalf the Grey–Special Art Treatment

Gandalf the Grey–Special Art Treatment

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The One Ring

The One Ring

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Full Art Plains–The Shire

Full Art Plains–The Shire

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Full Art Island–Coast of Eriador

Full Art Island–Coast of Eriador

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Full Art Swamp–Mordor

Full Art Swamp–Mordor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Full Art Mountain–White Mountains of Gondor

Full Art Mountain–White Mountains of Gondor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Full Art Forest–Mirkwood

Full Art Forest–Mirkwood

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Card Art: Gandalf the White by Magali Villeneuve

Card Art: Gandalf the White by Magali Villeneuve

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Image: Magali Villeneuve/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Card Art: Gandalf, Friend of the Shire by Dmitry Burmak

Card Art: Gandalf, Friend of the Shire by Dmitry Burmak

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards
Image: Dmitry Burmak/Wizards of the Coast
Advertisement

12 / 12