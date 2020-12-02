Do It, Coward

Image : Erin Schaff ( Getty Images )

The president has been once again tweeting about the most pressing issue of our times: the fate of his Twitter account and is showing the world that, in the spirit of true leadership, he’s willing to torpedo a nearly $1 trillion military spending bill to defend it.



Advertisement

“[I]f the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk,” he wrote last night. “Take back America NOW. Thank you!”

Trump’s not fucking around here: he pinned the threat. This is, apparently, the hill his term of office will die on. Sir, I salute you.



Advertisement

Section 230 insulates websites from being sued for hosting (or deleting) user-submitted content. The GOP—which also loves spending money on expensive toys that turn children into tiny skeletons halfway around the world—has been seeking to renegotiate 230 over perceptions that Facebook, Twitter et al are in some way biased against its beliefs. How does one fix the other? It mostly doesn’t! But Trump, as he closes out his run as commander-in-chief and loses the protections that confers on his Twitter account, likely believes repealing 230 will allow him to retain his online relevancy into his dotage.



Some might say that holding one Republican goal hostage for another is an unserious gambit. Mister Trump, those people don’t know you like I do. No shred of shame and no concern for the messes this nation will have to clean up have been a roadblock to your unbroken streak of winning yet, and I believe in my heart of hearts that you’re capable of not only defunding, but abolishing the U.S. military to make the best possible deal.



You know who doesn’t think you can do it? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You know who’d like to take a ride in a big, beautiful aircraft carrier? Nancy Pelosi. We watched in awe as you sacrificed your Thanksgiving night for this nation to attacked Section 230 so that no president would ever suffer the embarrassment of #DiaperDon again. That’s the man 63 million people elected: a President Man, with a Twitter brand that’s not just going to suffer banishment into the outback of OAN clips or even, god help us, Parler.

I know we need our big bad tanks to take on ANTIFA. But there’s a reason Freedom of Speech is Amendment number ONE. Words speak louder than guns, because guns can’t talk. Please: don’t let the Deep State stop you from your god-given duty to shut down every overseas military base, melt down every fighter plane, and sell all the scrap metal to CHINA at a profit.



Advertisement

Make it happen, Don. When historians look back they’ll say this was the moment you truly became the President.

