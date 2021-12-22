As if helping Spider-Man save the multiverse from ripping apart wasn’t enough dimensional heroics for Stephen Strange, his sophomore solo movie is preparing him to head down some dark paths—with a few old friends and an old foe ready to meet him in the multiverse.



Disney and Marvel Studios have officially released the first look at Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel. First attached to the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the teaser introduced returning star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as returning villain Mordo. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the debut of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, best known as a member of the Young Avengers in Marvel’s comics.



Set after the events of No Way Home—with the trailer echoing dialogue from that movie as Strange warns Peter Parker that the multiverse is a concept “about which we know frighteningly little”—Multiverse of Madness sees Strange and the MCU’s Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (the returning Benedict Wong), grapple with the aftermath of that film’s tampering with space time, opening up new threats to the nature of the multiverse’s very existence.

Recruiting new allies like Chavez and the Scarlet Witch to his side, the trailer sees Strange dive deep into the mystical and dark side of the multiverse... and seemingly come face to face with more than a few sinister reflections of himself, as well as the returned Mordo, still on his quest to strip mages of their power after the events of the first Doctor Strange. Interdimensional adventures aside, it seems there’ll be plenty for Strange to deal with beyond it, whether it’s Mordo or a many-tentacled monster that looks awfully like classic comics monster S huma-G orath. If that wasn’t enough to chew on, here’s a new poster released by the studio as well:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.



