Although Marvel Studios tries to keep a complete lockdown on spoilers, sometimes things slip out, whether via the loose lips of the actors involved, or via images of merchandise that arrive earlier than planned. However, unless someone at Hasbro screwed up, these Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends figures were a planned reveal—which is wild because they confirm one long-standing rumor, and tease some extremely interesting possibilities of what might happen in the film, which doesn’t come out until next May! Check ‘em out.
Doctor Strange
The wildly irresponsible Sorcerer Supreme looks to be donning a new outfit for the movie, which features the cross motif on his chest as seen in the character’s most iconic costume from the comic. That said, it’s usually white or very light blue; this is almost indistinguishable from the rest of his duds. Strange comes with four extra hands, two of which come with magic effects attached.
Wong
Wong’s outfit gets an upgrade as well, courtesy of some nicely sculpted embroidery on his robe. The magic effects you see on his hands are almost identical to the ones the previous Doctor Strange figure includes. Besides two non-spellcasting hands, Wong also comes with a katana accessory.
Doctor Strange (Astral Form)
Of course Doc is going to spend some time in the astral realm in Multiverse of Madness. Besides his semi-translucent robe, this figure comes with two alternate hands, a removable Eye of Agamotto pendant, and something that looks for all the world like a genie’s lamp.
America Chavez
Behold, the first (indirect) look at Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a.k.a. Miss America! If you don’t know the character (she’s a relatively recent addition to the Marvel comics canon, having debuted just a decade ago), America comes from another dimension but has the power to kick star-shaped holes into reality which allow her to traverse the multiverse. It’s a no-brainer as to why she’s debuting in Multiverse of Madness. The jacket she’s sporting is extremely comics-accurate. America only comes with a second set of hands.
Master Mordo
When we last saw Mordo in the post-post-credits scene of Doctor Strange, he was disillusioned with his master and his pupil for constantly breaking the laws of magic, and stripping people of their powers because he felt “the world has too many sorcerers.” We don’t know what’s going to bring him back for Multiverse of Madness, but given that Strange makes a huge multiversal mess trying to help Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s entirely possible that Strange shoots to the top of Mordo’s list of people who don’t deserve their magic. Mordo comes with six hands total, a crossbow, and some kind of rod accessory.
Rintrah
Who is this strapping green minotaur, you ask? Why, that’s Rintrah, a very minor character who I learned existed only when I first saw this action figure. It’s been rumored that he’d be showing up in the sequel, and this toy confirms it. (He’s also rumored to be played by Adam Hugill, who was Constable Carrot in the BBC’s very loose TV adaption of Terry Pratchett’s City Watch novels.) Rintrah is from another planet in another dimension and served as Strange’s apprentice for a time in the comics. He’s the series’ build-a-figure, meaning if you want a green minotaur man, then, well, cough up.
Defender Strange
And here’s our sorcerous surprise! Meet the Target-exclusive Defender Strange, who opens up some very interesting possibilities for Multiverse of Madness. The outfit is one of the character’s other comics looks, so it’s entirely possible that this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in a new outfit. But if the What If? animated series taught us anything, it’s that the multiverse is chockablock with Doctors Strange. Given that the figure has slicked-black hair and a smaller goatee than the other Strange figures, I suspect this is going to be the case.
However, it’s very weird that the name of this figure is Defender Strange. In the comic, Doctor Strange was a founding member of the superhero team the Defenders, along with the Hulk and Namor the Sub-Mariner; the Silver Surfer joined very shortly thereafter. It would be very Marvel Studios to use Multiverse of Madness to secretly include the Hulk or introduce either of the other two characters, whether they’re part of this universe or another. Now, of course there’s already been the Netflix series titled The Defenders, which brought together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist... but given that Charlie Cox is almost certainly reprising his role of Matt Murdock in No Way Home, could he be making an appearance in Multiverse of Madness? (Yes, he could.) To be determined!
Sleepwalker
The wave also comes with two (presumably) non-movie random characters from Marvel Comics. The first is Sleepwalker, a strange character from the ‘90s who is basically one of a group of extra-dimensional beings who protect people in their dreams. After he gets trapped in the body of college student Rick Sheridan, he fights various villains. He comes with two bonus hands.
D’Spayre
The ludicrously named D’Spayre is a demon and Fear Lord who apparently was once knocked unconscious by Spider-Man, so he’s clearly not much of a threat. Does he have two extra hands? You betcha.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere on May 22, 2022. However, you can pre-order the figures now over at Hasbro and Target.
