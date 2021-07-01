Doctor Who's Long-Lost Evil of the Daleks Has Been Animated

Edward Waterfield, Jamie McCrimmon, and the second Doctor. Screenshot : BBC

Though the original film copies of some 97 episodes of Doctor Who were seemingly lost to history when they were wiped from the BBC’s archives in order to save space, the broadcasting giant has been slowly, but surely restoring some, while bringing others back to life with new life as animated projects set to the source audio. Following “The Macra Terror”, “Power of the Daleks”, and “The Faceless Ones”, “”Evil of the Daleks” is the next piece of vintage Doctor Who mythos that’s set to be revisited.

The BBC has just dropped a new teaser for “Evil of the Daleks”, an animated recreation of the final episode of Doctor Who’s fourth series starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor, the Doctor’s existing companion Jamie McCrimmon (Frazer Hines), the Doctor’s new companion Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling), and Victoria’s father Edward (John Bailey). This particular episode saw the Doctor and his allies transported into the distant past where the Daleks where scheming to find a way to make themselves more deadly killers by incorporating “the human factor” into their genetic material.

Evil of the Daleks was also notable for introducing the Dalek Emperor, one of the most notable figures within Doctor Who lore whose appearance here was particularly historic, as the episode was originally intended to be the last of the Daleks. Obviously, that ended up being very much not the case, which is a testament to the impact that Evil of the Daleks had on the Doctor Who franchise as a whole, and reason to give the new reimagining a watch.

Evil of the Daleks will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on 27th September 2021.

