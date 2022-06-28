Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, dropped a series of bombshells Tuesday during an impromptu hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. She said the former president and his chief of staff knew of the threat of violence in advance and that Trump at one point attempted to hijack his own limo and steer it towards the ongoing riot.

Describing warnings from, among others, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien regarding the potential for violence at the Capitol, Hutchinson testified that, even though President Trump had been briefed that his supporters were armed, he wanted metal detectors and other security measures removed from his rally that preceded of the attack.

Hutchinson, who served as Meadow’s principal aide for roughly 10 months after a stint in the White House legislative affairs office, testified under oath that the possibility of violence on Jan. 6 was well known and widely discussed by the most senior members of Trump’s staff in the days before the event; that Secret Service officials had received reports of rallygoers arming themselves the evening before; and that the National Security Advisor had, in the days prior to Jan. 6, warned the White House about growing concerns that members of Congress may be targeted.

“AR-15s on 14th and Independence”

In a video deposition played back by the committee, Hutchinson also described a meeting ahead of the rally involving Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, in which she recalled mentions of both the OathKeepers militia and Proud Boys. A grand jury has charged members of both groups with committing seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged that messages show the milita’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, believed that Trump might call the group up to “assist him inside DC.”

Hutchinson went on to testify that on the day of the insurrection, by no later than 10:15 a.m., White House chief of operations Tony Ornato had acknowledged briefing Trump about various weapons found on the rallygoers. Hutchinson said that during a 10 a.m. meeting that morning, she and Ornato attempting to brief Meadows about the threat, describing weapons including “knives, guns — in the form of pistols and rifles — bear spray, body armor, spears, and flags.”

“Then [Ornato] had related to me, something to the effect of, ‘These effin’ people are fastening spears onto the ends of flag poles,’” Hutchinson said.

Seated on a couch in his office, Meadows rarely looked up from his phone, she said. Meadows then asked Ornato if he had briefed the president about the weapons. Hutchinson said Ornato answered in the affirmative.

“Is it your understanding that Mr. Ornato told the president about weapons at the rally on the morning of Jan. 6?” Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney asked Hutchinson. “That’s what Mr. Ornato relayed to me,” Hutchinson said.

Cheney played audio of police radio transmissions obtained by the committee, which included various officers in the vicinity reporting weapon sightings in the crowd. Weapons described by the officers included an AR-15 and others with “Glock-style” pistols.

“AR-15s on 14th and Independence,” Cheney said, echoing one of the officers on the tapes.

Thousands of rallygoers refused to submit to security screenings, Cheney said. Those who passed through a metal detected and were checked for weapons were found with with pepperspray, knives, brass knuckles, tasers, body armor, gas masks, batons, and other blunt weapons, she said.

“I’m the [fucking] president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

Cheney displayed photos provided by the National Archives that showed Trump in the off-stage tent prior to his speech. “You were in some of the photos, as well,” she said. “I just want to confirm that that is what you heard the president say: the people with weapons weren’t there to hurt him and that he wanted the Secret Service to remove the magnetometers (metal detectors)?”

“That’s correct,” said Hutchinson, saying the conversations took place moments before Trump took the stage roughly around noon.

Cheney asked the room to reflect on Trump’s own words, while keeping Hutchinson’s testimony in mind. “President Trump was aware that a number of individuals in the crowd had weapons and were wearing body armor, and here’s what President Trump instructed the crowd to do.” Video of the president’s speech then played. “We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you,” Trump says, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

Hutchinson later testified that Ornato had relayed to her his account of what happened in Trump’s limousine after the rally, when Trump’s security detail informed him he would not be permitted to join the crowd at the Capitol.

According to Hutchinson, Ornato claimed Trump lunged for the steering wheel, yelling “I’m the [fucking] president. Take me up to the Capitol now.” Hutchinson said that according to Ornato, Trump’s head-of-detail, Robert Engel, grabbed the president by the arm, telling him the White House was his only destination.