Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
News

Looks Like the Website for Trump's Patriot Legal Defense Fund Just Got Hacked

On Friday, someone defaced the website for the organization funding the legal costs for some Trump staffers and allies.

By
Lucas Ropek
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Looks Like the Website for Trump&#39;s Patriot Legal Defense Fund Just Got Hacked
Screenshot: Lucas Ropek/Patriot Legal Defense Fund

The website for former President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund appears to have been hacked and defaced over the weekend. As of the writing of this blog, the defacement is still live on the site and has not been taken down.

Watch
Trump and the Big Lie
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Trump Went Through Twitter Withdrawal
September 1, 2022
How K-Pop Stans Helped Beat Donald Trump
July 25, 2022

The Patriot Legal Defense Fund is a fundraising effort launched approximately a week ago by high-level members of the Trump team, with the stated goal of paying off the legal expenses of Trump’s political allies and staffers. Many of those allies and staffers are currently mired in the numerous, ongoing legal investigations into the former President, and are beset by court-related costs. While the Patriot fund has notably said it won’t be paying the legal bills for Trump or his family, The Daily Beast recently flagged some potential ethics issues involving the group that are probably worth looking into.

Advertisement

To add to Trump’s troubles, it appears that someone hacked the fund’s website on Friday. An archived version of the Patriot fund’s website shows that, prior to the hacking, it included Trump’s catchphrase—“Make America Great Again”—and asked visitors to “Help DEFEND Donald Trump!!!!” with a financial donation of some kind. Now, however, the site says something quite different.

The hacker, whoever they are, crossed out Trump’s name and appended to the site’s banner “America Is Already Great.” They then posted a rambling screed about “lies” and Trump’s growing list of legal troubles. It reads, in part:

Donald Trump is in trouble with the law in Georgia. This is the fourth time something like this has happened. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but if someone keeps getting into trouble, we should think about what that means about someones character. Can all of the people be wrong who are bring criminal charges against him?

Advertisement
Advertisement

The hacker also recommended that visitors not “support Trump’s fraudulent” fund and instead give to groups like the ACLU and other liberal organizations. At the bottom of the page, a hyperlink to a YouTube video about the January 6th hearings was also added.