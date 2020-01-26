Doomsday Clocks, Particle Physics Quandaries, and a Talking Mummy: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Filed to: Best of Gizmodo

Clockwise from top left: Andrew Liszewski ( Gizmodo ); Dynamite Entertainment; Ryan F. Mandelbaum; Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo)

Give yourself a pat on the back, folks, because we’ve almost made it through the first month of 2020. For those of you still grinding hard at your New Year’s resolutions, congratulations! As for those of you who’ve already flung yourself hurdling off the wagon, you’re still just as valid and lovely and tomorrow’s always a new day!



This week at Gizmodo, my colleagues demonstrated the importance of keeping your friends close and your physical copy of classic games even closer, asked a gaggle of professionals about the most monogamous mammal out there, and explained why the newest, hippest fad among teenagers is apparently dipping their balls in soy sauce for TikTok views.

Also making headlines this week: The doomsday clock got the closest it’s ever been to midnight (which is not a record that needed breaking), rumors circulated about more affordable iPhones, the creators of Nancy Drew insisted the teenage sleuth was killed off for Reasons, and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg roasted capitalists as badly as their roasting the planet with carbon emissions.

Check out all these stories and more below:

Scientists Just Made a 3,000-Year-Old Mummy 'Speak' Have you ever wondered what an ancient Egyptian mummy would sound like if it could talk? A wild new Read more

