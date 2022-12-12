We Loved... The Party Dynamics

Whenever a fantasy adventure series gathers a party to venture forth, there are two ways of going about: they’re either great, capable heroes united in a common, just cause, or they’re the most absolutely, blessedly stupid idiots winging their way into danger and potential glory. Absolution’s mishmash of unlikely heroes, brought together by the remnants of the Inquisition at the heart of the last Dragon Age game, leans towards the latter—a troubled Elven rogue and her Orlesian (ready: Fantasy France) sellsword friend, a gruff Dwarven warrior, a surprisingly chipper Qunari mage, and two humans from the Inquisition—but there’s just as much of the emotional fuck-up pery as there is adventuring hijinks in this unit that gels very quickly.



These are messy, imperfect people, and Absolution wastes no time getting to the heart of that for some dramatically satisfying character work between the action. Even better is the fact that applies this lens to its antagonists too, creating a foil for Miriam and her allies to clash with in very interesting ways.