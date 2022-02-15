In Spain, a modern-day Atlantis has become visible—and it’s a particularly depressing sign of climate change.



In 1992, the Spanish village of Aceredo, located in the northwestern region of the country on the border with Portugal, was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir. It’s not uncommon that the reservoir, which is home to a 630-megawatt hydropower plant, drops to levels low enough that some roofs and trees from the old town are visible.

But this winter, during a normally wet season, the reservoir is at only 15% capacity, making water levels so low that the entire abandoned town is exposed—something that has never happened before. Tourists and locals alike have been able to walk through what remains of Aceredo.