See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book

The hauntingly beautiful Dune Part One: The Photography takes you inside the movie and behind the scenes.

Rob Bricken
Paul Atreides, in his stillsuit, looks over the desert plains of Arrakis.
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Dune: Part One is inarguably beautiful to watch. Every shot is stunning, as if every frame of film could be its own art piece. It’s no wonder the movie won the Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards. Now you can enjoy that splendor in a new form: Dune Part One: The Photography offers a different view of the stars, sets, locations, and behind-the-scenes moments, and we have an exclusive excerpt.

Shot and curated by the British feature film, editorial, and portrait photographer Chiabella James, the book tours the on-set vistas “from the cliffs of Norway to the deserts of Jordan” as well as containing “candid moments between director Denis Villeneuve and key cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Jason Momoa, plus never-before-seen photos from the set.” It’s meant to serve as a companion piece to 2021's The Art and Soul of Dune, which focused on concept art, visual effects, and production design. Coming out July 25, you can preorder Dune Part One: The Photography here, but for now take a sneak peek at the beauty inside.

The Cover

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary
Paul Atreides

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, disembarking from a life-size ornithopter prop in Jordan.

In Jordan; Ornithopter

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Left: Boom operator György Mihályi alongside extras playing spice workers.

Right: Denis Villeneuve inside the cockpit of the ornithopter.

Babs Olusanmokun; Fight

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Left: Babs Olusanmokun shades himself from the heat during a rehearsal in Wadi Rum.

Right: Timothée Chalamet and Olusanmokun film the scene in which Paul and Jamis fight.

Training Room; Denis Villeneuve

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Left: Paul (Timothée Chalamet) with training mannequins on the training room set.

Right: Director Denis Villeneuve looks for a new angle while filming on the training room set.

Jason Momoa; On Set

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Left: Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Denis Villeneuve rehearse a scene.

Right: Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Rebecca Ferguson share a laugh together between takes.

Javier Bardem; Zendaya

Image for article titled See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book
Photo: Chiabella James/Legendary

Left: Javier Bardem rehearses his lines, which have been translated into Chakobsa, the Fremen language.

Right: Zendaya is filmed using a 16mm film camera in Wadi Rum.

Again, you can preorder Dune Part One: The Photography here before it becomes available on July 25.

