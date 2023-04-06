See Dune in a New But Equally Gorgeous Way in This Photo Book

Dune: Part One is inarguably beautiful to watch. Every shot is stunning, as if every frame of film could be its own art piece. It’s no wonder the movie won the Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards. Now you can enjoy that splendor in a new form: Dune Part One: The Photography offers a different view of the stars, sets, locations, and behind-the-scenes moments, and we have an exclusive excerpt.



Shot and curated by the British feature film, editorial, and portrait photographer Chiabella James, the book tours the on-set vistas “from the cliffs of Norway to the deserts of Jordan” as well as containing “candid moments between director Denis Villeneuve and key cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Jason Momoa, plus never-before-seen photos from the set.” It’s meant to serve as a companion piece to 2021's The Art and Soul of Dune, which focused on concept art, visual effects, and production design. Coming out July 25, you can preorder Dune Part One: The Photography here, but for now take a sneak peek at the beauty inside.