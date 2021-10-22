Most movie art books merely collect concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and maybe a few of the film’s best stills. Not Dune, part of Insight’s The Art and Soul of Dune Limited Edition. Instead, it’s a book pairing the art photography of Dune cinematographer Grieg Fraser with writing by Josh Brolin, who plays House Atreides weapon master Gurney Halleck in the film.

As Fraser says in this exclusive video preview and conversation about their decision to collaborate on the tome, they weren’t just interested in chronicling what happened during the making of the film as much as “trying to capture an experience of being on a film set, and being with people you highly respect and love.” Check it out!



Again, the book is only available as part of The Art and Soul of Dune Limited Edition, whose titular volume is a traditional, albeit gorgeous, book about the making of the movie “from its striking environmental and creature designs to its intricate costume concepts and landmark digital effects,” written by executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and containing interviews with director Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and many more. The Limited Edition also contains a cloth-bound reproduction of the Fremkit instruction booklet seen in the movie, as well as a card signed by Villeneuve, Lapointe, Brolin, and Fraser.

Here’s the bad news: The Limited Edition is $595... and it’s mostly sold out already. Luckily, Insight has managed to get its hands on 500 more, the only difference being the card in the first version was also signed by Timothée Chalamet. If you’re interested in procuring a set, you’d best get your credit card ready and pre-order it over at Insight Editions ASAP. If you’re content with The Art and Soul of Dune by its lonesome, you can pre-order that here for $50. Both books are expected to ship in early December 2020.

