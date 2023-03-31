Irish? Irish?! Irish is not a word I expect to see in a Dungeons & Dragons product of any kind (and this is no disrespect to the Irish; the Monster Manual also lists a Giant Portuguese Man-o’-War and it makes me equally upset). A small amount of research led me to discover there really were giant, prehistoric deer called Irish Deer, but you know what they were also called? Giant Deer.

There is, it should go without saying, no entry for a Giant Deer in the Monster Manual.