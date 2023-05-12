Dyson stepped outside its comfort zone for its third hair-styling product in the Corrale: a $500 cordless flat iron that uses flexible plates to greatly reduce the risk of heat damage to hair. With the Dyson Airstrait, the company’s created another hair straightening device that takes advantage of what it does best: moving air around at high speeds.

The Corrale’s innovative flexible plates allowed the straightener to better gather hair and more evenly apply heat and tension, which allows it to operate at much lower temperatures than a traditional flat iron does. Less heat meant less damage over time.

Advertisement

The new Dyson Airstrait still looks like a traditional flat iron, with a design that clamps onto hair as it’s drawn through. But instead of the clamp itself heating up, the Airstrait has vents along both edges that blast a “precisely angled high-pressure blade of air” down and into the hair—drying and straightening it all in one pass.

$50 off Save $50 on the new Google Pixel 7a New Pixel 7a

Take stunning photos with an all-day battery and a new 64 megapixel camera on the new Google Pixel 7a just announced at Google I/O 2023. Buy for $50 off at Best Buy Advertisement

The Airstait is p owered by one of Dyson’s Hyperdymium motors, which has a 13-blade impeller that spins at up to 106,000 RPM. J ust 27-millimeters in size, the motor’s small enough to fit into the Airstrait’s handle. Also buried away inside the straightener are “glass bead thermistors” that “measure the temperature of the airflow up to 30 times per second” to ensure the temperature of the air blade doesn’t get hotter than what the user has selected.

Advertisement

The Dyson Airstrait offers two styling modes: a wet hair mode with three temperature settings that go as hot as 285°F, and a dry hair mode with two settings that top out at the same temperature. There’s also a cool mode that can be used to quickly cool down straightened hair and lock in the style, as well as two different speed settings to choose from.

The Dyson Airstrait is currently available through Dyson’s website and is priced exactly the same as the Dyson Corrale straightener at $500. However, while the Corrale offers cordless functionality, because of its size and the powerful electric motor it uses, the Airstrait is instead a corded accessory and requires a power outlet.