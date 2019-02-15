The Samsung leaks keep coming. This time around, an update to Samsung’s wearable app has revealed its entire lineup of wearables that will probably be announced along with its upcoming Galaxy S10.

The update was originally spotted last night by the @SamCentralTech Twitter. Some of the leaked wearables aren’t exactly a surprise. The smartwatch was leaked last week under the name Galaxy Sport, but it appears it’ll actually be called the Galaxy Watch Active. It is lacking Samsung’s signature rotating bezel—a travesty, if you ask this writer, as it’s the best feature on Samsung’s smartwatches—but has a 40mm case and will come in at least two colors.

Advertisement

Also featured in the app update are two fitness bands: The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. There’s not much else to go on with regard to the bands, other than they seem to be simple trackers with color screens and rubber straps. It’s probably safe to assume that one will offer slightly more functionality than the other, but we’ll have to wait to see what the “e” means and what the actual differences are.



Screenshot: Gizmodo

Advertisement

And last, but not least, are the Galaxy Buds. The wireless earbuds have been leaked a few times already, but its inclusion into app update acts as official confirmation. The main rumor is that they’ll be able to wirelessly charge directly from the Galaxy S10.

We were able to reproduce the leak on a Samsung Wearable app that does not have any devices connected to it. You’re prompted to set up a new device including all of the new devices described above.

The timing suggests this was a major oopsie on Samsung’s part. After all, its Galaxy S10 event is set for next week on the 20th, just days before Mobile World Congress kicks off. We’ll know more details about these products then.