10 Times It Was Earth All Along

The Shannara Series

When Terry Brooks’ The Sword of Shannara kicked off his long-running fantasy series in 1977, there was no reason to suspect its high fantasy world of elves, druids, and magic had a secret history , even if there was the occasional talk about “the Great Wars.” But 2006’s Genesis of Shannara series made it clear that Shannara was set in America’s Pacific Northwest (that’s the toppled Seattle Space Needle above), after an apocalypse caused by demons made elves come out of hiding. Interestingly, the 2016 TV series Shannara Chronicles, which adapted the first Shannara trilogy, revealed the connection early on.