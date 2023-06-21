Esses proceeded to thank Musk for “standing up for reality.”

Musk’s comments exploded on Twitter, where some users praised the billionaire for further enabling anti-trans rhetoric. Other users pointed out that Musk’s stance was hypocritical, given that Twitter allowed users to freely misgender trans individuals without facing consequences. Users also noted that nominating certain words as “slurs” goes against Musk’s mission to promote free speech on Twitter.

The Twitter owner’s comments come three weeks after he said he would allow people to misgender transgender people on the platform, a common bullying tactic. Misgendering transgender people on Twitter was previously against the platform’s rules until this past April, when language that protected transgender people was removed. Earlier this month, Musk said that while he personally used someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so “is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

Musk’s own trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, changed her name on her 18th birthday to disaffiliate from her billionaire dad, citing “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”