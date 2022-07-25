Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, according to overnight tweets from the Tesla CEO. The allegations of a relationship were made in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday night and supposedly explains why Brin has been recently divesting from anything to do with Musk, like his companies SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink.



The Journal refers to Musk and Shanahan’s relationship as a “brief affair last fall,” and says it prompted Brin and Shanahan to file for divorce earlier this year after four years of marriage. Brin and Shanahan have a 3-year-old child together.



Brin and Musk have been friends for years and the Google co-founder even gave Musk $500,000 back in 2008 when Tesla was having financial difficulties. But that friendship is apparently over, according to the Journal. Musk reportedly even “dropped to one knee” at a party earlier this year where both billionaires were attending and “apologized profusely for the transgression,” according to the Journal.



“This is total bs,” Musk tweeted late Sunday. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Musk also tweeted that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed.” The Journal notes that Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment, something that anyone who covers Musk knows is pretty common. Musk infamously closed Tesla’s public relations department because he didn’t like interacting with the press.

Musk, who’s been accused of exposing his penis to a SpaceX employee and asking for sexual favors in exchange for a horse, a charge he denies, believes that the world is underpopulated and has fathered a number of children. Musk has had at least nine children, according to the New York Times, with the most recently children publicly revealed as twins with a director at his company Neuralink. Musk’s eldest child, 18-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson, recently changed her name and disconnected from her family over the billionaire’s anti-trans bigotry.

In one of the more strange tweets from Musk overnight, the billionaire wrote, “haven’t had sex in ages (sigh).” This prompted a number of strange responses from Twitter users offering to have sex with Musk.



Click through for some of the offers, including a person who suggests he wouldn’t enjoy blowing Musk, but that he’s, “willing to do shitty things for a cause.” As another Twitter users points out, the sexual gratification of Elon Musk is not “a cause” under pretty much any definition of the word.

