Today in Silicon Valley elites being terrible: Sergey Brin, a Google cofounder and one of the richest people on the planet ( net worth: $93 billion) , is asking the judge presiding over his pending divorce to withhold child support from his soon-to-be ex-wife. Brin isn’t asking for her to pay him any child support, either.

It might be the grossest tidbit to come out of the court filings from Brin’s divorce with the attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan. The two quietly married about four years ago and had a daughter that same year. Now, Brin seems to be seeking an equally quiet divorce, according to filings with the Santa Clara Superior Court that were obtained by Insider this week.

The filings cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason Brin and Shanahan are looking to split, according to Insider . The filings with the Santa Clara Superior Court, Insider also notes, state that Brin and Shanahan had already separated in December of last year.

It’s worth noting this isn’t Brin’s first rodeo; before getting together with Shanahan, he’d already divorced 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki back in 2015. Wojcicki and Brin had been married for about eight years and already had two children together; he began dating Shanahan that same year.

Seeing how Brin is worth a whopping $93.1 billion(!!!!), and how Shanahan is a mogul in her own right (she’s a lawyer and runs a foundation) , it’s still an open question how their assets will be divided. Insider notes that according to the divorce proceedings, there are some assets that the pair jointly own, but how they’ll be divided is yet “to be determined,” according to the filings. They bought P!nk’s old house in Malibu for $13.5 million in September 2020 , according to the New York Post.

What is clear is how he feels about the child the two share; according to Insider, Brin is asking for “joint custody” of the child, the same way he shared duties over the kids he had with Wojcicki after their split. And while Brin isn’t seeking child support from Shanahan moving forward, he asks she not be awarded any, either. What a guy.