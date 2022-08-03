The PACT Act, which allocates health care funds for U.S. veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange, passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in a vote of 86-11 and is now heading the President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Who are these politicians who voted against veterans getting the most basic care for diseases caused by America’s wars? Terrible, terrible people. Just the worst of the worst in Washington.



The bill passed the U.S. House in June and the Senate with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans not long after that. But there was a procedural technicality that forced the vote to happen again in late July. Only this time, 25 Republicans switched their votes. The Republicans came up with all kinds of excuses, but it was the exact same bill. They were just upset that Democrats were voting in favor of completely different and irrelevant climate legislation that was finally progressing thanks to Joe Manchin.



Comedian and activist Jon Stewart did a stellar job of shaming Republicans for not voting for the legislation over the past couple of weeks, making appearances on TV while speaking plainly about how the Republicans were making up pathetic excuses and lying about why they had switched their votes. And on Tuesday, there were enough Republican Senators who were shamed into switching back to their original vote of “yes,” finally giving these veterans the health care they need.



But not everyone could be shamed. Click through to see the 11 U.S. Senators who voted against the PACT Act on Tuesday. They’re all Republicans and they all profess to love and support the military. Feel free to give them a call in Washington or shoot them an email. We’re sure they’d love to hear from you.