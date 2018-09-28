Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Greg Basel/Storyful (YouTube)

A good boy recently spent a regrettable evening on his front porch thinking about what he’d done.



A Texas ABC affiliate reported that Marshall the dog escaped his home in Spokane, Washington, on September 25. He then pawed at the Nest doorbell camera, trying to get back in.

Greg Basel, Marshall’s guardian, uploaded the video of his concerned golden retriever. This version loops a few times, so you can get a good look.



After a few paw pounds on the door, someone, thankfully, let Mashall back in.

