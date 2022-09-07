Quahog, Rhode Island - Family Guy

Family Guy dives into the history of Quahog quite a bit in Season 2 Episode 12, titled “Fifteen Minutes of Shame.” Colonist Miles “Chatterbox” Musket was thrown overboard en route to the now United States, and was brought to shore by a magical clam to found Quahog—indicating that the town is based along the shoreline.



The most damning piece of evidence as to Quahog’s location in Rhode Island is the presence of the Providence skyline in the background. Providence’s One Financial Plaza, 50 Kennedy Plaza, and Superman Building can be seen within the skyline behind Quahog, and their order in relation to each other suggests that the town is a suburb located northwest of Providence. This fact contradicts the previous information that Quahog is a beach-front town.

But a zoom-out scene at the end of Season 7 Episode 11 “All Dogs Go To Heaven” more specifically places Quahog south of Providence, south of Pawtuxet River and along the water of the Providence River.