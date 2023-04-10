Study Finds Shockingly Fast Sea Level Rise Around U.S. Southeast and Gulf Coast

Sea level rise is transforming the U.S. coastline across the country, b ut r esearchers have noticed that the rate of sea level rise has increased faster in the last decade around the Gulf and Southeastern coasts .

In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers from Tulane University found rates of sea l evel rise of about 10 mm (0 .4 inches ) per year around Gulf states and the Southeast since 2010.

Advertisement

They compared a combination of field and satellite measurements from 1900 to 2021 and noticed record rates of sea level rise in the last 12 years. Researchers referred to the accelerated rate as “unprecedented in at least 120 years.” A little under half an inch of sea level rise may seem small, but average sea level has risen by about 0.14 inches a year since the early 1990s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. They also noticed that the acceleration spans from the Gulf of Mexico up to Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. Higher- than- average rates of sea level rise were also recorded in the Caribbean .

The team examined different factors that could have affected ice-mass loss and air pressure in the region. They couldn’t connect those to the sea level rise in the Gulf and Southeast. Because of this, they came to the conclusion that this is a result of human- caused climate change combined with natural variability in the ocean. The last 12 years, the accelerated rates of sea level rise have correlated with the expansion of the Subtropical Gyre that includes the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean, according to the study. Gyres are systems of rotating ocean currents. O cean warming and changing wind patterns have altered currents in the gyre, according to the study . W arming water expands , which c ontributes to some of the rapid sea level rise.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $400 2021 14" 1TB MacBook Pro MacBook Pro's are the way to go

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever. Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games Buy for $2,100 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not clear if the ocean variability will continue or how. The observed rate of sea level rise has worsened coastal flooding, a trend already set in motion by climate change. “These high rates of sea-level rise have put even more stress on these vulnerable coastlines, particularly in Louisiana and Texas where the land is also sinking rapidly,” Torbjörn Törnqvist, co-author and an environmental science professor at Tulane, said in a statement.

Törnqvist is right. Gulf states like Louisiana are struggling with erosion. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, that state lost an estimated 2,000 square miles of land between 1932 and 2016. That’s an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. According to the Texas General Land Office, 64% of the Texas coast is eroding at about 6 feet per year, and the average rate of erosion for that state is about 4 feet per year. Sea level rise has been a known risk for Florida’s coast for a long time, but flooding and king tides are projected to happen more often in the sunshine state in the near future. Increased flooding has also messed with the real estate market, as homeowners in flood zones could see property values plunge.

Advertisement

“Results, once again, demonstrate the urgency of the climate crisis for the Gulf region. We need interdisciplinary and collaborative efforts to sustainably face these challenges,” said Sönke Dangendorf, study author and a Tulane professor.

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.