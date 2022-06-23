Sorry vape gods, the FDA announced today that the popular e-cigarette Juul will be banned from the American market.



After a report earlier this week from the Wall Street Journal indicated that the decision was imminent , the Food and Drug Administration has made the ban official . Juul is a popular e-cigarette that features a sleek black device that uses flavored “pods” to deliver nicotine to users . T he FDA’s order confirms that the company can no longer sell the device or four specific pods, which are:

Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0%,

Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 3.0%,

Menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0%, and

Menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 3.0%.

Juul previously carried several “fun” pod flavors like mango, cucumber, and mint, but the FDA banned all pod flavors except tobacco and menthol from sale in January 2020 citing data that these more approachable flavors encouraged minors to use the product.

“The [FDA] has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf in a press release.

Tobacco companies have to submit a premarket tobacco product application—or PMTA—to the FDA before the company can legally market their product in the United States . The FDA says that after reviewing Juul’s PMTA, the agency was skeptical of the product’s impact on public health as the company allegedly did not provide the FDA with enough information on its toxicological effects . “In particular, some of the company’s study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data,” the FDA wrote.

Juul did not immediately respond to our request for comment on their reaction to the ban or how the company might move forward.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 99% of the e-cigarettes on the market contain nicotine, and it remains to be seen which of Juul’s competitors will fill the void of one the nation’s most popular e-cigarettes . Meanwhile, reports earlier this week also indicated that the Biden administration has become interested in reducing the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes.

Brace yourself for a lot of Americans being in a very bad mood.