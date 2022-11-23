The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the first of many things: the first World Cup held in the Winter, the first held in Gulf Arab state, and the first to use a whole suit of new tracking technologies vying to modernize soccer’s traditionalist culture. Like most incremental changes in sports, not all fans are onboard.
Like it or not though, Qatar, which has reportedly spent over $300 billion building out infrastructure for the tournament since it was first awarded rights to the event 12 years ago, is using the opportunity to flaunt some of its glitziest, and in some cases scariest, high tech solutions. Here are some of ways tech is impacting this year’s FIFA World Cup.