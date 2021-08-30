The announcement of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Ultimate Edition Blu-ray set a couple of weeks ago was a bit of a mixed blessing. It was wonderful to finally have Hideaki Anno’s seminal TV series come to HD, and the extras it came loaded with managed to justify its $275 pre-order price tag. But it was also limited to 5,000 sets, which were snapped up almost instantly. Happily, more Evangelion is on the way—and it won’t break your bank, either.

GKids is releasing three more editions of Neon Genesis Evangelion to the masses. First of all, the 26-episode series and two original 1997 movies—Evangelion: Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion—will be available for digital download on November 2, at an unknown price point. But it’ll certainly be less than the Standard Edition, which comes with five physical discs containing the show, the movies, and five hours of extras consisting of commercials, music videos, and more. It’ll run you $60, but many retailers are offering pre-orders at less than $50.



Like the digital edition, the Standard Edition will only have the new, improved English dub and subtitle tracks made for the series’ Netflix release in 2019. If you want to also hear the classic English voice work and subtitles created by ADV for Evangelion’s original English language debut, you’ll need to upgrade to the Collector’s Edition, which includes both, for the TV series as well as the movies. It also contains eight art cards depicting artwork from the Japanese B lu-ray release of the series, as well as a 40-page, abridged version of the giant art book that comes with the Ultimate Edition. The price point for the Collector’s Edition is $220, but again, you can pre-order it for $175 at Shout Factory or Right Stuf. Both of these sets will arrive on November 9.

Besides the aforementioned big art book, the only things you won’t be able to get your hands on are the NERV lanyard and a tiny paperweight of the angel Sachiel, along with art cards inspired by the series’ Japanese laserdisc. Rather than kill yourself and your bank account trying to track down that Ultimate Edition, let me assure you you can find much cheaper and much more fun Evangelion tchotchkes all around the internet, and more artbooks than you can shake the Spear of Longinus at.

If you don’t know Evangelion but are interested to learn more, please let me direct you to James Whitbrook’s marvelous guide to the series and its staggering importance in the anime industry, because trying to briefly sum up this series is a disservice to the show and those who want to know more. But I will mention that all four new Evangelion movies, which “rebuild” the original series, are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

