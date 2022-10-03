Parts of Florida remain disaster zones in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation—and, in the aftermath of the storm, some officials are coming under fire for not doing more to prepare their residents for the damage.

Lee County, which incorporates the city of Fort Myers, Pine Island, and Sanibel Island , was one of the counties hardest hit by Ian. The county only issued evacuation orders on Tuesday, giving people little time to prepare . Ian hit Fort Myers as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon. In Florida, of the more than 100 deaths recorded thus far, at least 54 are in Lee County—the highest death toll of any county in the state.