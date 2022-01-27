On this week’s Gadgettes, we’re womansplaining what to expect from Samsung’s next event. Spoiler alert: If you were a fan of the big-ass Galaxy Note, you’ll want to see what’s coming.



Advertisement

Then, we chat with Gizmodo reporter Shoshana Wodinsky about how Google plans to change the way it tracks you around the internet—and why you might not care, but probably should.

Lastly, we’ll gripe about gadgets making our lives miserable. Even technology experts have extremely bad weeks when it comes to computers. Listen to this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

What is Gadgettes?

Gizmodo’s Gadgettes is a weekly consumer technology podcast that aims to be inclusive of a variety of technology viewpoints—because gadgets should be accessible to all. If you want to check us out, you can listen and subscribe to Gadgettes wherever you get your podcasts or try us at Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or plain RSS.

Thanks for tuning in, and if you have questions or comments, we’d love to hear from you: gadgettes@gizmodo.com

Are there more episodes?

Yes! Here’s everything.

1. Why You’d Want to Buy a New MacBook, Plus a Smart Ring for Women: We’re fresh off a batch of gadget reviews. Caitlin walks us through the new features of the MacBook Pro and the abilities of its M1 Max chip. Then, Victoria joins us to talk about the new Oura Ring and its improved tracking features. We’ll also talk about our favorite parts of Halloween and why the phrase “Google it” is a bonafide insult.

Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

2. We Have a Problem With Plugging Into The Metaverse (It’s Facebook): We’re diving into why the company formerly known as Facebook is trying to sell us on the metaverse. Are we all going to strap virtual reality headsets to our faces and exist as virtual avatars for both work and fun? Is that realistic, and does it even sound… pleasant? Then Gizmodo reporter Shoshana Wodinsky, who covers the business of data, explains to us what the Facebook Papers have revealed about how the company tweaks its algorithms—and what you can do about it if you’re deeply embedded in Facebook (or Instagram or WhatsApp). Then please allow us to fangirl over Peloton, our favorite connected fitness cult. We can’t help it; we love the bike (and Cody Rigsby).

Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

3. The Best Phones of the Year, and Why Netflix Needs to Do Less: we’re guiding you toward your next big smartphone purchase. Caitlin and Flo share what they like about the newest Apple and Android smartphones, including Samsung’s folding ones. Then, Gizmodo reporter Brianna Provenzano joins us to talk Netflix. She’ll walk us through why the streaming app has taken over headlines lately and why it’s going after TikTok. We’ll also talk about another kind of metaverse: the cute and comfy Animal Crossing kind. The game received a big update in time for cozy gaming season. If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, Flo has some suggestions for other games that can bring you comfort and joy during the upcoming season of hibernation.

Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

4. The Gadgettes Gift Guide: The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and we’ve got you covered with our recommendations, from earbuds that make for great stocking stuffers to smartwatches worth wearing. We’ll also discuss the gadgets that you should never give as gifts. And, because it’s that time of year, Caitlin and Flo also share their personal wishlists.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

5. How to Talk About Crypto and Climate Change With Your Family: We’re womansplaining how to talk tech with your family and friends at the Thanksgiving dinner table. We’ll help you navigate the hard conversations around Facebook, the metaverse, and why buying crypto is kind of like going to the casino (without the free drinks). Then Earther staff writer Molly Taft joins us to talk about climate change and tell us how the world was saved at the recent U.N. climate talks (lol). She also explains how to talk about the climate with your family, and what you can do personally to help the earth. It’s not all doom and gloom: Flo fangirls over the 25th anniversary of Tamagotchi and gets deep in her feels about her childhood with virtual pets. Millennials, this one’s for you.

Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

6. According to Spotify, We’re All Extremely Sad: We’re womansplaining why Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down to become a full-time crypto bro and what this means for the social network we love to hate. Then Gizmodo reporter Brianna Provenzano joins us to discuss why our Spotify Wrapped playlists are all so damn sad (hint: look around you) and why Spotify wants to be TikTok. Finally, Caitlin and Flo fangirl over the music that’s been fueling them over the last year and revisit their scenester roots.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

7. The Green Bubble Struggle, Plus the Gadgettes Holiday Movie Preview: We’re womansplaining the Android/iPhone divide, seen most clearly in text messages. Turns out iPhone users have been annoying their Android friends for ages, and Google is trying to fix it. Then io9 Deputy Editor Jill Pantozzi joins us for a holiday movie sneak peek. Will Spider-man: No Way Home be worth venturing to the movie theater to see? What on earth is happening in The Matrix Resurrections? Jill explains it all. Lastly, Caitlin and Flo fangirl over their childhood holiday film faves. ‘Tis the season to get cozy.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

8. The Problem With AirTags and Why Keanu Reeves Is Perfect: We’re womansplaining Web3 and why it makes us yearn for the early days of the internet. Are Web3 and the blockchain going to revolutionize the world, or will Facebook, Amazon, and Google dominate the next generation of the web? Then, we’ll chat about why Android users are now protected from being stalked by Apple AirTags, and what you should know before putting trackers on all your stuff. Finally, we get a little thirsty talking about why Keanu Reeves is just perfect. (Hint: NFTs make him laugh, too!)



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

9. The Present Sucks, Let’s Talk About the Future: We’re optimistically womansplaining the near future, hoping it will make us forget the disaster that has been 2021. First, Caitlin and Flo recall the debut of Google Glass and why Apple might make us forget all about “glassholes” with its rumored mixed reality headset in 2022. Then Gizmodo reporter Brianna Provenzano joins us to talk about Facebook’s smart glasses, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, and why looking like a spy has never been so uncool. Finally, we take a moment to chill out and explore ways to be mindful and zen as the world burns.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

10. What We Expect From CES, Which Was Definitely Not Canceled: It’s the last Gadgettes episode of the year, so we’re getting a little sentimental. We’ll dive into why it seems like everyone received the Oculus Quest 2 for Christmas and why this doesn’t mean the metaverse is catching on. Then Gizmodo Senior Reporter Phillip Tracy makes an appearance as Gadgettes’ first and Only Man™ to walk us through the biggest gadgets we’ll see at CES next week (and why it’s even still happening). Finally, Flo and Caitlin fangirl over the surprising gadgets they loved this year.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

11. The Weirdest Things We Saw At CES, and Why the Apple Watch Is Scary Good: We’re womansplaining why Apple’s intense Apple Watch ad reminds us that life is a little scary for women. Then, we’ll take you on our (virtual) journey to the biggest technology show of the year, CES, and talk about all the gadgets you’re going to get to buy later this year, from really weird laptops to impressive (and expensive) TVs. Finally, we’ll fangirl over snacks because we’re tired and busy and food is good.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

12. Why We Love TV (but Not Keeping Up With Krypto): We’re womansplaining why women are investing in crypto and why you shouldn’t go to your favorite celebrity for financial advice. (Do we seriously need to tell you why?) Then, get on your couch and cozy up with your favorite blanket: We’re watching TV. Caitlin and Flo share how they picked their favorite streaming services and why we’re now paying as much money as cable. Finally, we’ll fangirl over the shows we’ve been watching lately, from deep dramas to reality TV.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS

13. Instagram Goes OnlyFans, and Why Microsoft Needs to Ban Bad Men: We’re womansplaining why you might pay for your favorite Instagram influencer’s exclusive Stories and reminisce about the simpler, weirder cam girl era. Then (trigger warning: mentions of sexual assault), we’re going to talk about why Microsoft bought a deeply problematic video game studio and what it all means—especially for women who work in technology and gaming. Finally, we’ll take a deep breath to fangirl over self-improvement, specifically, the tech resolutions we’re making this year to get our shit together.



Advertisement

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | RSS