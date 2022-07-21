Bend the knee!

They made everyone do it, so naturally I had to. (I had my mask on the rest of the time, I swear to Nymeria! ) After your photo op, you head back into the outside world, where the app you downloaded previously helps you see what your newly hatched dragon looks like. You can even name it! The official description of the event gives more details:

“The four-day fan experience, ‘House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den,’ is an interactive experience where Comic-Con attendees will be guided through a ceremonial dragon hatching experience. Walking in a Targaryen’s footsteps, each person will step from our world into the sights and sounds of King’s Landing, interacting with people of the city, selecting their own dragon egg, and bravely demonstrating they are worthy of a bond with a dragon.

Having proven themselves true Targaryens, each person will hatch their personalized, virtual dragon egg in a new augmented reality app, House of the Dragon: DracARys, before exiting, enabling them to “raise” their dragon at home. Powered by Niantic Inc. and produced by The Mill, House of the Dragon: DracARys will be available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores starting July 20. Participants of ‘House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den”’ will receive exclusive access to the app’s dragon hatching features before the app begins its global rollout and unlocks full functionality on July 25.”

If you’re in town for San Diego Comic-Con and you want to check out “House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den” in person, it’s on the MLK JR Promenade at 326 W Harbor Dr right by the convention center. It’s open Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m.-6 p.m.; and on Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.