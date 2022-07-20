The Targaryen family had a rough time of it in Game of Thrones, but they never had to fight each other. But that’s exactly what will happen in House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to the hit fantasy series, which depicts the civil war which erupted in Westeros 300 years in the past over the rule of the Seven Kingdoms—and this latest trailer shows just how messy this war will be. (Mainly because of all the dragons.)



House of the Dragon | Official Trailer | HBO Max

