CES might have a problem with vibrators, but IFA sure doesn’t. Europe’s premier consumer tech show had zero problems with MysteryVibe announcing the Poco—a little bendy bullet vibrator that according to the company, can be “shaped as a wearable.”

The Poco itself packs a lot in a tiny package. In addition to its flexible design, it’s got two motors, 16 intensity levels, and eight pre-set patterns. And if that’s not enough, you can also customize just how hard (or gently) the Poco vibrates via a smartphone app. It’s also USB rechargeable, and will retail for about 80 euros. As for how the Poco technically counts as a wearable... Well you can use your imagination to envision how the Poco’s bendable nature might let you enjoy the device hands-free. Or, you can peep MysteryVibe’s handy box art.

Aside from the bendy design and companion app, the Poco’s not too far off from regular ol’ vibrators, but MysteryVibe has a track record for building innovative sex tech. Its Crescendo vibrator is also pretty bendy, but is also capable of wireless charging.

Really, MysteryVibe’s presence at IFA just underscores how Europeans are way less puritanical when it comes to using technology for bodily pleasure. Not only is the Poco showcased in the overall health category, but IFA isn’t tying itself into knots about whether sex tech is a category that should exist at tech trade shows to begin. On top of that, the Poco is purposefully marketed as a vibrator for women, men, and couples. It’s a small distinction, but notable nonetheless in acknowledging that hey, people of all genders and orientations enjoy quality time with a good vibrator.

For context, earlier this year, CES revoked its prestigious Innovation Award from the creators of Osé, another impressive hands-free vibe that uses micro-robotics to mimic the sensation of a mouth, tongue, and fingers. At the time, the Consumer Technology Association—the organization behind CES—defended its decision on the basis Osé’s entry was “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane” and ineligible because there was no category for sex tech at all. It has since backtracked after public criticism and added a sex tech category for 2020 under the health and wellness banner—in exchange for a prudish dress code.

