Now that Ghostbusters: Afterlife has finally had its first screening, its viewers have gone to heaven. Or so it seems, according to the various critics who got an early look at director Jason Reitman’s follow-up to his father’s beloved 1984 classic movie, and who have practically nothing but nice things to say about the film. In fact, some of them seem to be outright swooning after watching Afterlife; it’s almost as if... busting makes them feel good.



Advertisement

Whether you’re excitedly looking forward to the movie or are still on the fence (and wondering what life the franchise still has left in it), these early reactions are nothing but good news. First, here’s our own Germain Lussier, who noted the film’s flaws didn’t affect his overall enjoyment of it:

Entertainment Weekly’s reporter Lauren Huff said that the film was an excellent mix of nostalgia and a new, stand-alone story, something echoed by a lot of the critics in their reactions:

Scott Menzel, founder of the Hollywood Critics Association and clearly a fan of the original Ghostbusters, was even more effusive in his praise:

Advertisement

Full Circle film critic and filmmaker James P. Poole called Afterlife the best movie in the entire Ghostbusters franchise.

Advertisement

Eclipse Magazine’s Michelle Alexandria wants people to get hyped.

Advertisement

The Wrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven found much to enjoy.

Advertisement

...and other critics, both large and small, couldn’t say enough nice things about it (because of the character limit on Twitter, if nothing else). So all-in-all, things are looking very good for old Ghostbusters fans and young Ghostbusters fans-to-be.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is about a family who moves to a small rural town and discovers they have a link to the original Ghostbusters. It stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, as well as original movie cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. After myriad delays, the movie will finally premiere in theaters on November 11.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

