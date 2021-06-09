Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pictures Tease Spooky Houses and New Stars

Who you gonna call? Probably some kind of fixer-upper, looking at the state of things here. Image : Sony Pictures

Donny Cates’ God Country graphic novel is coming to the big screen. Blue Beetle could be headed to HBO Max. Netflix gives a little tease for Umbrella Academy’s third season. Plus, what’s next on The Flash and Superman & Lois. Spoilers, away!



John Wick: Chapter 4

Collider reports It’s Pennywise, Bill Skarsgård, has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4. Details on his character are not available at this time.

God Country

According to Deadline, Stake Land director Jim Mickle has been tapped to direct a film adaptation of Donny Cates’ graphic novel, God Country, for Legendary and AfterShock Media. The story follows Emmett Quinlan, “an elderly widower rattled by dementia” suffering from “violent outbursts” that are “more than the local cops can handle.” When “a tornado levels his home–as well as the surrounding West Texas town–a restored Quinlan rises from the wreckage. An enchanted sword at the eye of the storm gives him not just a sound mind and body, but phenomenal power. He’s now the only man who can face the otherworldly creatures the sword has drawn down to the Lone Star State.”

Blue Beetle/Batgirl

We’d already heard Warner Bros’ Batgirl live-action film was not going to be a theatrical release but now, a ccording to t he Los Angeles Times, the upcoming Blue Beetle will also release exclusively on HBO Max. We’re side-eyeing hard...

Indiana Jones 5

Even more set photos of Harrison Ford in full costume as Indiana Jones have surfaced.

A Nightmare on Elm Street/Children of the Corn

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Elijah Wood stated his production company, Spectrevision, is still interested in producing remakes of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Children of the Corn.

We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy [Krueger] and just that concept be explored again. That’s something that we’re fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one. But another one that I feel is exciting, I know that there’s already a remake coming out, but we still really love Children of the Corn. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to ... from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

IGN has several new photos from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Vampir

Serbian vampires invite a Londoner over—for dinner—in the trailer for Vampir, a new “folk horror” film written, directed and starring Branko Tomovic.

Perlimps

We also have a trailer for Perlimps, an animated film from Brazil in which “two secret agents working for enemy kingdoms” named Claé and Bruô must save the titular enchanted forest “from the terrible Giants that have it surrounded.”

The Pentaverate

Deadline reports Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West will star alongside Mike Myers—in seven separate lead roles—in The Pentaverate, a six-episode series at Netflix created by Myers and directed by Fleabag’s Tim Kirkby. The series concerns “a secret society of five men” who’ve “been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347. As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Firebite

AMC has greenlit Firebite, a new series from Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher in which “two Indigenous Australian hunters” named Tyson and Shanika “quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert” who are hiding out in “a remote desert mining town— a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. [Spoiler TV]

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has released titles for each episode of The Umbrella Academy’s third season.

Batwoman

TV Line has our first look at Luke in full costume as Batwing.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Meanwhile, Black Mask “continues to raise the stakes” in the synopsis for “Kane, Kate” — the June 20 episode of Batwoman.

A VILLAINOUS PLOT - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#217). Original airdate 6/20/21.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends try to prevent Sara from ever being abducted by aliens in the first place in the synopsis for “Back to the Finale, Part II” — the mid season finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

BACK IN TIME With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is starring stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner (607).



[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Barry and Cecile become trapped in a villain’s “mindscape” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Masquerade. ”

Meanwhile, Ultraviolet returns in the synopsis for “Rayo de Luz, ” directed by Danielle Panabaker.



DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. The Flash is starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#714).



[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Kaleb and MG go on their first superhero mission in the synopsis for “Fate’s a Bitch, Isn’t It?” the third season finale of Legacies.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#316).

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

Meanwhile, the Charmed Ones take on the Whispering Evil in the synopsis for “What To Expect When You’re Expecting The Apocalypse” airing June 25.

READY FOR ANYTHING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must track down the Whispering Evil in the present in order to save the future; Harry (Rupert Evans) fears his mortality journey may change him…for the worse. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Carrie Williams (#316). Original airdate 6/25/21.

[KSiteTV]

Superman & Lois

Things are ramping up in the teaser for “O Mother, Where Art Thou?” — next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Another Life

Finally, a new trailer confirms Another Life returns this f all.

Banner art by Jim Cook