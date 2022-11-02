Halloween might be over but you can still celebrate monsters in early November. Massive green ones, in fact. November 3 is Godzilla Day, the birthday of everyone’s favorite giant kaiju, based on the release of his first film in 1954. And, as usual, Toho loves to celebrate the big guy in a big way. As in years past, it has teamed up with Mondo to unleash a monster load of awesome Godzilla merch on the world and io9 is excited to reveal all of it.

There are brand new posters for Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla and Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II by Oliver Barrett and Tom Whalen, a beautiful vinyl soundtrack for Godzilla vs. Mothra, and, of course, a massive, jaw-dropping collectible statue of a battle from Godzilla Tokyo SOS. See them all in the following slides and grab them for yourself at mondoshop.com on Thursday, November 3 at 1 p.m. EST.