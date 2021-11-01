On November 3, 1954, Godzilla changed the face of film forever. Now, fans everywhere celebrate Godzilla’s birthday each November 3 and the team at Mondo is teaming up with Toho to ring in 67 years of building smashing and primal screaming. Together they’re releasing a ton of brand-new Godzilla merch, which io9 is excited to debut, including a new vinyl LP release, new figures, and, of course, new posters.

Mondo’s Return of Godzilla LP Release

We’ll start with the music. On November 3, Mondo is releasing its first soundtrack for a Godzilla film: Return of Godzilla. Featuring music by Reijiro Koroku and artwork by Henry Abrams, the LP is housed inside a pop-up gatefold sleeve. The release comes in a limited edition of 2,500 as well as a regular edition. Both cost $30. You can see a video above, and images below.

The cover art Image : Mondo The pop- up, unfolded , with the limited- edition LP. Image : Mondo A close up of the pop-up. Image : Mondo The regular LP. Image : Mondo 1 / 4

Mondo’s Godzilla 1954 Gojira Figure



Next up are the collectible figures. Mondo recently announced a line-up of “Godzilla Museum” figures which would celebrate all of the character’s various looks over the years—and for Godzilla Day, a few more are coming. First is the iconic 1954 Gojira look. This figure is 7.5 inches high (8.25 inches with the base), costs $120, and is limited to an edition of 2,000. The sculpt is by Tufan Sezer, paint design by Hilary Arce, and packaging design by Damian DeMartino.

Mondo’s Godzilla 1985 and Hedorah Figures

But that’s not all. Mondo will also release soft vinyls of Hedorah and Godzilla 1984; above you can see them showing down. The Hedorah Soft Vinyl is an Oil Slick Variant. It’s 6 inches high, costs $85, and is an edition of 200. It was designed, sculpted, and painted by Hector Arce. Arce also created the Godzilla ‘84 Soft Vinyl in the Imperial Variant. It’s 7.5 inches high, cost $95 and is an edition of 150.

Godzilla Day 2021 Mondo Posters

Shin Godzilla by Florian Bertmer Image : Mondo Godzilla vs. Hedorah regular by Tom Whalen Image : Mondo Godzilla vs. Hedorah variant by Tom Whalen Image : Mondo 1 / 3

You can’t have Mondo without posters, and posters there are. Florian Bertmer did a piece for Shin Godzilla, which measures 36 x 24 inches and is printed on French glo-tone shocking green paper. It’s an edition of 220 and costs $60. Then, io9 favorite Tom Whalen did two posters for Godzilla vs. Hedorah. The 24 x 36 inch screenprint comes in a regular edition of 220, which costs $55, and a variant edition of 120, which costs $75. Here those are.

So, yes. If you’re a Godzilla fan, there’s plenty to consider on November 3, which is when all this goes on sale. Follow @MondoNews on Twitter for the announcement or visit the official site.



