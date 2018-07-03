Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment (YouTube)

Sony Pictures Entertainment just released what may be the longest film trailer ever. The Khali the Killer official red band trailer is an hour and a half long on YouTube. That’s because it’s the entire damn movie.

Someone seems to have mistakenly uploaded the film onto the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube page early Tuesday morning. The film was still available for viewing at the time this post was published.

Khali the Killer was released on DVD in November 2017, according to CBR, which originally reported the apparent error. The film will show in theaters August 31, according to IMDB.

Sony Pictures Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If you have any interest in watching a film about a hitman who postpones his retirement for one last job that could help save his sick grandmother for free, hurry up and click before someone at the company notices.



Correction: A previous version of this article stated that “Khali the Killer” was released in November 2018. After an intense review of how time works, we concluded that this date has not yet occurred. The film was actually released in November 2017. We regret the error.