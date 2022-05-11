Google used its I/O Developer Conference this year to introduce the world to the latest family of Pixel products, including a new member in the Pixel Watch. Yes, the long-awaited smartwatch has finally been announced, giving hope to Android users awaiting a true rival to the Apple Watch. While the Pixel Watch won’t arrive for several months, the Pixel 6a, Google’s midrange smartphone, is only weeks away. Its similarities to the excellent Pixel 6 could make it the best smartphone value on the market.



Those two products alone could have warranted their own keynote showcase. Instead, Google also revealed its long-term plans for Pixel hardware, teasing the upcoming Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and a mysterious tablet running Android. We also learned about Google’s new flagship wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, which will launch alongside the Pixel 6a next month.

Before I get into the details, keep in mind that some devices were only briefly teased and won’t be arriving until later this year or even 2023. In any case, with so many new products coming, Android fans and longtime Google hardware owners have much to be excited about.